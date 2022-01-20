CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Nana Akenten came off the bench to tally 17 points to lead Southeast Missouri to an 85-63 win over Tennessee State on Thursday night.
Phillip Russell had 15 points and seven assists for Southeast Missouri (7-11, 2-3 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Eric Reed Jr. added 14 points. Nygal Russell had seven rebounds.
Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. had 14 points for the Tigers (7-11, 2-4). Dedric Boyd added 13 points. Carlos Marshall Jr. had 10 points.
The Redhawks leveled the season series against the Tigers. Tennessee State defeated Southeast Missouri 95-84 on Jan. 8.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.