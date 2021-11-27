OREM, Utah (AP) — Fardaws Aimaq had 19 points and 14 rebounds to carry Utah Valley to a 77-68 overtime win over Denver on Saturday.
Justin Harmon had 15 points for Utah Valley (6-1), which won its sixth straight game. Le'Tre Darthard added 13 points and six assists. Connor Harding had 11 points.
Harmon's two free throws with 19 seconds left in regulation tied the score at 63 heading to overtime.
KJ Hunt had 22 points and seven assists for the Pioneers (3-5). Michael Henn added 15 points. Payton Moore had seven rebounds.
