STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Fardaws Aimaq had 22 points and 20 rebounds as Utah Valley topped Tarleton 69-56 on Wednesday night.
Blaze Nield had 12 points for the Wolverines (17-8, 8-5 Western Athletic Conference). Tim Fuller added 10 points, while Connor Harding grabbed nine rebounds.
Montre Gipson had 14 points and six rebounds for the Texans (11-15, 6-7), who scored a season-low 21 points in the second half. Freddy Hicks added 14 points, while Javontae Hopkins scored 10.
The Wolverines improve to 2-0 against the Texans on the season. Utah Valley defeated Tarleton 77-55 on Jan. 1.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
