MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Fardaws Aimaq had a career-high 34 points plus 14 rebounds as Utah Valley defeated Pepperdine 86-74 in overtime on Monday night.
Connor Harding made a 3-point early in the extra period as Utah Valley (2-1) toutscored Pepperdine 15-3.
Harding finished with 18 points for the Wolverines. Justin Harmon added 14 points. Blaze Nield had seven assists.
Houston Mallette had 21 points for the Waves (1-2). Jan Zidek added 16 points. Jade' Smith had 14 points and 10 rebounds.
