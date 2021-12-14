Since it was officially instituted in 2017, Washington football has signed no fewer than 15 recruits on each December signing day.
Below is a breakdown of Husky signees in the four relevant recruiting cycles.
Year | December signees | February signees/transfer portal additions
2018 | 19 | 1
2019 | 20 | 3
2020 | 23 | 3
2021 | 15 | 6
On Wednesday, when early signing day arrives for the 2022 cycle, UW is expected to sign — depressing drum roll please — four total recruits.
That’s the sobering result of a 4-8 season, an undeniably recruiting-challenged regime, a cantankerous coaching change and a roster with little room — at least, initially — for 2022 recruits. Which isn’t to say that four-star wide receiver Germie Bernard, four-star tight end Ryan Otton, three-star offensive lineman Parker Brailsford and three-star wide receiver Denzel Boston won’t be welcome additions.
But it’s just the beginning. It has to be.
“I think this is probably going to end up being the most active February since the early signing period was instituted,” 247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman told The Times on Monday. “I think it was like 65-35 or 70-30 (in terms of how many recruits signed in December in the 2018 cycle), and then the next year it trended heavier, 80-20ish. I think you’re going to see more and more guys waiting until February, not just because of the head coaching changes but the assistant coaching changes.”
Coaching changes, you say?
UW certainly knows something about that, after Jimmy Lake was fired late in the 2021 season and Kalen DeBoer was announced as the Huskies’ 30th head coach earlier this month. To date, just two of DeBoer’s assistant coaches have been officially announced — offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ryan Grubb, and cornerbacks coach Julius “Juice” Brown.
It’s understandably difficult to complete a recruiting class without position coaches.
But director of player personnel Courtney Morgan — who DeBoer hired from Michigan this month — should certainly help.
“I think you’re going to see a lot better early evaluations (with Morgan on staff),” Huffman said. “I think you’re going to see a lot more aggressiveness with players early on. You’re going to find guys being identified much quicker. You’re not going to see situations where elite players aren’t getting offers early in the process.
“But the difference is, he still can’t go on the road. He can go on the road right now because they don’t have a full staff. But he’s still going to be an admin guy, so you’re going to need to get those position coaches to be able to follow through on what he is setting up, the relationships he is building. Those position coaches still need to follow up with those recruits. So I think Courtney was a huge and instrumental hire and clearly one of the best moves that Kalen DeBoer made, but his position coaches are going to be just as important.”
When those position coaches arrive — and the clock keeps ticking — there will be no shortage of work to do.
Three UW players — outside linebacker Cooper McDonald, wide receiver Sawyer Racanelli and tight end Mark Redman — have entered the transfer portal in the wake of Lake’s firing and DeBoer’s hire, and more attrition is expected in the weeks and months to come. That opens more holes for a new staff to fill, both via high school recruiting and the transfer portal.
One such hole can be found under center, where just two scholarship quarterbacks — redshirt sophomore Dylan Morris and redshirt freshman Sam Huard — currently situate UW’s 2022 roster, after sixth-year senior Patrick O’Brien departed and high school senior Jackson Stratton exited the class.
Of the five other quarterbacks UW offered in the 2022 cycle, all five are currently committed elsewhere.
“Outside of (three-star Graham-Kapowsin quarterback and Eastern Washington commit) Josh Wood, who I think is the best quarterback in the northwest, there’s not a lot of Power Five level quarterbacks that are in the west, period,” Huffman said. “It’s a down year depth-wise for quarterbacks. This late in the cycle you’re going to see a bigger push for the portal, especially with true freshmen that were this year. Because yeah they lost one year, but you’re essentially going to get still four years of him when they come in without having to sit out. So I’ll bet they’re going to hit the portal hard, maybe not with one guy but maybe even two guys.”
But what of Wood? The 6-foot-3, 185-pound passer completed 71.2% of his passes in 14 games in his senior season, throwing for 2,222 yards with 31 touchdowns and just five interceptions — while running for an additional 535 yards and 10 more scores. Huffman said Monday that “I don’t think it would be a reach at all” for the Huskies to target the in-state signal-caller.
But without a UW offer, Wood is expected to sign with Eastern Washington on Wednesday.
Thankfully, that timeline doesn’t hold true for five-star Rainier Beach offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., UW’s top priority in the 2022 class. It’s long appeared the 6-5, 275-pound lineman — ranked the No. 1 player in Washington, the No. 1 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 9 overall prospect by 247Sports — is leaning toward Michigan.
But DeBoer and Co. have until February to flip the script.
“(UW is) still in it,” Huffman said. “I think a lot’s going to depend on who the offensive line hire is. If it’s a coach he doesn’t have a relationship with, they’re going to have to play major catch-up and really convince him that this is the guy. Let’s say that Scott Huff’s retained. They’re still going to have to convince him that Washington is the best place for him to develop. He’s seeing firsthand what Michigan has done on the offensive line.
“Obviously USC needs an offensive line coach, too. Oregon needs an offensive line coach. So Washington is in a position where, of the five or six schools he’s really considering, three of them don’t have an offensive line coach. So they’re kind of even. They’re always going to have the home field advantage, but right now Michigan’s the chief program nationally and they’re playing catch-up with them.”
Washington’s coaching staff is playing catch-up in more ways than one.
But eventually, when the dust settles on the 2022 class, DeBoer will have some decisions to make. What constitutes Washington’s recruiting footprint? And what’s the criteria to earn a UW offer? What kind of players will the Huskies target in a new, hopefully improved recruiting regime?
The previous formula produced four total December signees.
A year from now, UW football fans will certainly expect a more eventful early signing day.
“They’re going to need to be more active than the previous regime was,” Huffman said. “I’m not saying they need to go back to the Steve Sarkisian days, where if your heart was beating you might get an offer from Washington. I still think you can be deliberate with it. But I also think you need to be a little bit more willing to give offers.”
