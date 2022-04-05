Jesús Aguilar and the Miami Marlins reached agreement Tuesday on a one-year contract that guarantees him $7.5 million.
The 31-year-old first baseman will get a $7.3 million salary this season. The deal includes a mutual option for 2023 with a $200,000 buyout.
Aguilar hit 22 home runs with 93 RBIs and batted .261 for the Marlins last year.
An All-Star with Milwaukee in 2018, Aguilar was traded to Tampa Bay in July 2019 and was acquired by the Marlins after that season.
Aguilar made his major league debut with Cleveland in 2014. In parts of eight seasons, he's hit 93 home runs and has a career .260 batting average.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.