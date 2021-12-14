BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero will make an announcement about his future on Wednesday.
Aguero hasn't played since undergoing heart tests after complaining of feeling unwell during a match against Alaves in the Spanish league on Oct. 30.
Barcelona president Joan Laporta will join Aguero at the news conference at Camp Nou, the Catalan club said Tuesday.
Aguero joined Barcelona in the offseason after 10 years at Manchester City, where he scored a club-record 260 goals and became a great of the English game. He was previously at Atletico Madrid.
The Argentina international has played five games for Barcelona.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.