ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Darrious Agnew had 16 points and seven rebounds and Justin Thomas also posted 16 points as Alcorn State defeated Mississippi Valley State 79-71 on Monday night.
Dontrell McQuarters added 13 points and Dominic Brewton had 11 points for Alcorn State (9-14, 8-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference).
Caleb Hunter had 22 points for the Delta Devils (1-20, 1-10), who have now lost eight games in a row. Terry Collins added 13 points. Gary Grant had 12 points.
