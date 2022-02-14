LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Darrious Agnew scored 14 points to lead Alcorn State to a 68-56 victory over Florida A&M on Monday night.
Keondre Montgomery added 11 points for the Braves. Alcorn State 10-15, 9-4 SWAC) led 35-18 at halftime.
Dimingus Stevens led Florida A&M (10-14, 8-5) with 12 points.
—-
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.