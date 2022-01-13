After being closed for over a week, Stevens Pass and Tumwater Canyon on Highway 2 reopened Thursday. White Pass remains the only mountain pass still closed after last week's winter storm.
The Washington State Department of Transportation said crews worked Wednesday and overnight to clear the road and remove trees.
White Pass reopened briefly Monday but was closed again due to a rockslide that exposed a boulder the size of a "three-quarter ton pickup" about 100 feet from the roadway, WSDOT said.
WSDOT said a specialized contractor is on site removing the boulder. They expect an update on progress Thursday afternoon.
While Snoqualmie and Blewett Passes opened Sunday, crews are working to remove snow and ice from additional lanes, exit ramps, shoulders and rest areas.
Officials urge travelers to take caution while driving, saying a crash or spinout in any of the narrow sections could close the entire pass.
