ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — In the first few months after the new federal tax law went into effect, Florida saw jumps in new residents moving from Connecticut and Massachusetts.
There were smaller year-over-year increases in new Florida residents from New Jersey and Pennsylvania, but no jump from New York — traditionally the biggest source of new Floridians.
New figures released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau offer a glimpse into the impact of the 2017 tax law on U.S. migration patterns from high-tax northeastern states to Florida, which doesn't have a state income tax and has low property taxes.
But one expert said the year-to-year jump in New Englanders may have more to do with Baby Boomers retiring than a change in the tax law.