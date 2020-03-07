A's 8, Mariners 4 at Peoria Stadium
Notable
With scheduled starter Kendall Graveman dealing with the flu, Seattle was forced to use a myriad of relievers in the game. But the Mariners viewed it as an opportunity to get them some multi-inning work. Right-hander Zac Grotz pitched two scoreless innings, but the relievers after him struggled. Taylor Guilbeau gave up three runs over 1 1/3 innings pitched, including a home run. His replacement, Brandon Brennan, gave up a run over 1 2/3 innings pitched. And it continued to snowball. Dan Altavilla gave up three runs on four hits, including a pair of homers, while Jack Anderson also gave up a homer.
The only relievers to pitch scoreless innings were right-handers Yoshihisa Hirano and Penn Murfee.
Offensively, Seattle was led by Tom Murphy's two-run homer with Cal Raleigh and Jose Marmolejos chipping in with run-scoring hits.
Player of the game
Tim Lopes continues to show he'd be a strong bat off the bench for the Mariners, notching two more hits while playing an error-free left field. On the spring, Lopes is batting .500 with 10 hits in 20 at-bats, including five doubles and seven RBI.
Quotable
"A lot different outcome than last night. Our pitching wasn't quite as sharp today. I thought Grotz threw the ball really well, but some of our other bullpen guys weren't quite as sharp. Altavilla was in the strikezone a ton today, but they got a couple balls up in the wind and it didn't work out so well." --Mariners manager Scott Servais
On tap
The Mariners travel to Scottsdale Sunday to face the San Francisco Giants. Left-hander Justus Sheffield will get the start for Seattle with right-handers Sam Delaplane, Carl Edwards Jr. and Gerson Bautista and lefty Manny Banuelos also scheduled to pitch. The Giants will start right-hander Jeff Samardzija. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Pacific. The game will be broadcast live on mariners.com and ESPN 710-AM. It will also be televised on MLB.TV.
Video highlights
https://twitter.com/MLB/status/1236407489337479170