NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:
Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., up $4.04 to $22.44.
Investor Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is offering to buy the outstanding shares of the external building products company.
Splunk Inc., up $10.46 to $124.97.
Cisco reportedly wants to buy the maker of software that helps companies collect and analyze internal data
TreeHouse Foods Inc., up $2.88 to $38.16.
The Illinois-based maker of private label packaged foods gave investors a strong revenue forecast.
Zurn Water Solutions Corp., up $3.61 to $33.40.
The motion control and water management company is buying Elkay Manufacturing.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc., down $2.19 to $36.89.
Lockheed Martin scrapped its plan to buy the aerospace and defense company
3M Co., down $1.53 to $158.01.
The maker of Post-it notes and industrial coatings said an expected decline in disposable mask sales could crimp earnings.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down 35 cents to $42.45.
Copper prices slipped and weighed down the copper mining company.
Hess Corp., down $1.47 to $94.73.
Energy company stocks fell as a potential conflict between Russia and Ukraine raises concerns about volatile oil prices.
