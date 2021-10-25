Re: “Repeal Tim Eyman’s misleading advisory votes-initiative, a waste of time and money” [Oct. 22, Opinion]:
I am in total agreement with the editorial regarding the meaningless advisory votes on Washington state ballots. However, another issue with the wording of the advisory votes was not mentioned. For example, Advisory Vote No. 37 refers to the legislation in question “costing $5,736,000,000 in its first 10 years, for government spending.” It’s a tax; it doesn’t cost anything. In fact, it should more accurately state that the effect of the legislation would be “raising $5,736,000,000 in its first 10 years, for government spending.”
Lawrence McCrone, Bellevue
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.