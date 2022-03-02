BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — The adoptive parents of two small California boys who vanished in 2020 have been arrested in the killing of the children, according to police and court records.
Trezell West and Jacqueline West were arrested Tuesday on murder and other charges, Bakersfield police Lt. Jason Townsend told KERO-TV and The Bakersfield Californian.
Orrin West, 4, and his brother Orson, 3, were reported missing from the family home in the desert town of California City in December 2020.
Both parents are charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of willful cruelty to a child and one count each of false report of an emergency, according to Kern County Superior Court online records.
They were held without bail and face “arraignment on indictment” on Thursday, according to the records. The records did not indicate whether they have attorneys to speak on their behalf.
The investigation involved searches in California City and Bakersfield, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) to the west, where the boys had lived before moving in September 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.