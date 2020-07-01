Independence Day is a good time to

pay attention to the ravages of dependence right here in our own backyards.

Addiction blinds us and binds us to dead ends. It is the greatest public-health

problem facing America today, though COVID-19 understandably pushed it off the

front page.

Addiction to tobacco kills 8,000

Washingtonians each year. Opioids kill approximately 700 Washingtonians

annually. Alcohol is the third leading preventable cause of death in the United

States behind poor diet and physical inactivity. Washington has the eighth

highest rate of DUIs in the nation.

We pride ourselves on having

personal freedoms and liberty, then kill or maim ourselves and destroy our

families with addictive behavior and excesses. There are hundreds of programs

available to help us be free of these self-destructive behaviors.

We can have the freedom to be

authentic; to be loving, kind and of service to others; to have an honest

conversation from the heart instead of from a rigid and cluttered mind. The

freedom to be responsible for one’s life, and for our families, is a freedom we

must not miss.

Patrick

Godfrey, Federal Way