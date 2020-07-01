Independence Day is a good time to
pay attention to the ravages of dependence right here in our own backyards.
Addiction blinds us and binds us to dead ends. It is the greatest public-health
problem facing America today, though COVID-19 understandably pushed it off the
front page.
Addiction to tobacco kills 8,000
Washingtonians each year. Opioids kill approximately 700 Washingtonians
annually. Alcohol is the third leading preventable cause of death in the United
States behind poor diet and physical inactivity. Washington has the eighth
highest rate of DUIs in the nation.
We pride ourselves on having
personal freedoms and liberty, then kill or maim ourselves and destroy our
families with addictive behavior and excesses. There are hundreds of programs
available to help us be free of these self-destructive behaviors.
We can have the freedom to be
authentic; to be loving, kind and of service to others; to have an honest
conversation from the heart instead of from a rigid and cluttered mind. The
freedom to be responsible for one’s life, and for our families, is a freedom we
must not miss.
Patrick
Godfrey, Federal Way