ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Adaway had a career-high 25 points as Saint Bonaventure easily beat VCU 73-53 on Friday night.
Jaren Holmes had 17 points for Saint Bonaventure (10-3, 2-0 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Kyle Lofton added 13 points.
Marcus Tsohonis had 14 points for the Rams (10-5, 3-1), whose seven-game winning streak was snapped. Vince Williams Jr. added 12 points.
