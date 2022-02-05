JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Darian Adams scored 22 points on 6-for-9 shooting from 3-point range and Jacksonville State topped Jacksonville 64-58 on Saturday.
Kayne Henry had 10 points and 13 rebounds, Jalen Finch added 10 points and six assists. Jalen Gibbs had six rebounds.for Jacksonville State (16-7, 9-1 Atlantic Sun Conference).
Kevion Nolan had 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds, Bryce Workman added 14 points and eight rebounds and Osayi Osifo had seven rebounds for the Dolphins (14-8, 6-4).
