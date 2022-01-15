SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Shelby Adams hit a jumper and two free throws in the final 57 seconds and Mason Harrell sank two foul shots with 6 seconds left to help Texas State fend off Louisiana 72-68 in Sun Belt Conference play on Saturday.
Caleb Asberry had 22 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals for the Bobcats (11-4, 2-1). Harrell finished with 16 points and Shelby Adams pitched in with 11 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Sophomore Jordan Brown totaled 18 points and matched his career high with 16 rebounds for the Ragin' Cajuns (8-7, 3-2). It was his third double-double. Kobe Julien hit four 3-pointers and scored 17. Trajan Wesley had 11 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.