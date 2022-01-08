FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Darian Adams had 18 points and seven rebounds as Jacksonville State got past North Alabama 65-55 on Saturday night.
Kayne Henry had 11 points for Jacksonville State (8-6, 1-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Demaree King added 10 points.
North Alabama scored 24 points in the first half, a season low for the team.
Daniel Ortiz had 20 points for the Lions (7-8, 0-2), who have now lost four games in a row. C.J. Brim added 11 points. Pape Momar Cisse had seven rebounds.
