MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis briefly departed the game at Minnesota on Friday night after injuring his right ankle late in the first quarter.
Davis landed on the leg of Timberwolves center Naz Reid and fell to the floor in obvious pain, clutching his right ankle. Davis was able to walk gingerly off on his own into the locker room for further examination. He had six points in 11 minutes before getting hurt.
Late in the second quarter, Davis jogged back to the bench and re-entered the game.
The Lakers were already short-handed with major COVID-19 issues. They had six players in the NBA's health and safety protocols, and Trevor Ariza also remained unavailable due to injury.
Davis missed two games last week with left knee soreness. He returned on Wednesday at Dallas with 20 points and 12 rebounds.
