https://www.seattletimes.com/nation-world/nation/police-warn-of-an-active-shooter-at-an-el-paso-texas-mall/
Active shooter in El Paso, Texas, mall area, police say
- Morgan Krakow and Hannah Knowles
-
Featured Events
Pacific Power presents the Off-Broadway touring production of "Menopause The Musical" at Ges… Read more
Now in its 14th year (Yep, you read that right, XIV!), Rock & Roll Camp has become a key… Read more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.