CHICAGO (AP) — Luciano Acosta scored in the 85th minute to propel FC Cincinnati to a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Fire on Saturday.
Acosta’s game-winning goal for Cincinnati (6-5-1) came two minutes after Jhon Durán scored the equalizer for Chicago (2-5-4). It was Cincinnati's club-record fourth straight win.
Cincinnati took a 1-0 lead on an own goal off Rafael Czichos in the 33rd minute.
The Fire outshot Cincinnati 13-7 with a 4-3 edge in shots on goal.
Roman Celentano saved three of the four shots he faced for Cincinnati. Gabriel Slonina saved two of the four shots he faced for the Fire.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
