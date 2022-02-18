As the Supreme Court appears to be poised to revoke settled law under Roe v. Wade, it is imperative that we in Washington state look to the clarity and strength of our own laws regarding access to abortion. House Bill 1851 clarifies the language of current law to ensure that qualified abortion providers have the legal protection of the law.
As extremists move to dismantle abortion access across the nation, we in Washington state can look forward to an influx of refugees from neighboring states whose elected representatives do not support reproductive rights in their own communities.
Access to abortion in Washington has already eroded due to the acquisition of multiple hospital networks by organizations that impress their restrictive doctrines in a secular setting. We need all hands on deck to ensure our laws are crystal clear in order to withstand the inevitable assault by the extremists. HB 1851 provides that clarity to ensure access for those in need. Please contact your state representatives to ask for their support of HB 1851, which is presently working its way through the legislative session.
Kathleen McCowan, Seattle
