Whatever side one is on in the abortion debates, all must agree that safe abortion should not be more available to the rich than the poor. That kind of economic discrimination was the rule before Roe: women living in a state that prohibited abortion could — if they had the resources — go to a state that permitted the procedure; those without resources could not.
We will return to that unacceptable situation if the Supreme Court turns the question back to state legislatures. People can have conflicting views on abortion, but no one can defend blatant economic discrimination.
William R. Andersen, Seattle
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.