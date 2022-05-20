Re: “Oklahoma passes strictest abortion ban; services to stop” [May 19, Nation]:
Who would have ever believed that it would be easier to get an abortion in two of the world’s strongest Catholic countries than in the puritanical United States?
In Ireland, after a three-day waiting period, abortion is available free up to 12 weeks, or in the case of danger to the mother’s life or health. In Italy, abortions are available free and can be requested for health, economic or social reasons, including the circumstances under which conception occurred.
In neither country are women seeking abortions or those who help them in any danger of being jailed and charged with felonies. How did we reach such a ridiculous state of affairs here?
Carol Lake, Federal Way
