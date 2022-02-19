GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Max Abmas had 18 points to lead five Oral Roberts players in double figures as the Golden Eagles got past North Dakota 87-73 on Saturday. Kareem Thompson added 15 points for the Golden Eagles. Issac McBride chipped in 14, Francis Lacis scored 10 and Carlos Jurgens had 10.
Abmas hit all 10 of his foul shots. McBride also had six rebounds.
Paul Bruns had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (6-23, 2-14 Summit League). Matt Norman added 16 points and seven rebounds. Ethan Igbanugo had 15 points.
The Golden Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Fighting Hawks this season. Oral Roberts defeated North Dakota 80-76 on Jan. 20.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.