DENVER (AP) — Max Abmas scored 28 points and DeShang Weaver scored 15 and Oral Roberts beat Denver 89-80 on Saturday for its fifth-straight road win.
Francis Lacis and Issac McBride scored 11 apiece for for Oral Roberts (15-7, 9-2 Summit League). Oral Roberts also beat Denver 83-66 on Dec. 30.
Coban Porter scored a season-high 26 points, Tevin Smith scored 20 and Jordan Johnson 18 for the Pioneers (8-16, 4-7).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.