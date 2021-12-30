TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Max Abmas had 24 points as Oral Roberts defeated Denver 83-66 on Thursday night.
DeShang Weaver had 15 points for Oral Roberts (8-6, 2-1 Summit League). Issac McBride added 15 points. Trey Phipps had 11 points.
Tevin Smith had 17 points for the Pioneers (5-11, 1-2). Michael Henn added 15 points. Jordan Johnson had 11 points.
KJ Hunt, the Pioneers' leading scorer heading into the matchup at 17 points per game, was held to 8 points (3 of 12).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.