VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Max Abmas had 32 points as Oral Roberts defeated South Dakota 82-73 on Monday night in the Summit League opener for both teams.
Issac McBride had 16 points for Oral Roberts (7-5). Trey Phipps added 13 points.
Kruz Perrott-Hunt had 21 points for the Coyotes (7-5). Tasos Kamateros scored a season-high 20 points and had seven rebounds. Xavier Fuller had 19 points.
Mason Archambault, the Coyotes' second leading scorer at 13 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 6).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
