EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — Airion Simmons made a 3-pointer with nine seconds left as Abilene Christian scored the last eight points of the game and beat Texas Rio Grande Valley 87-85 on Wednesday night.
Quinton Johnson II made two free throws to give the Vaqueros an 85-79 lead with 31 seconds left. Damien Daniels scored the next five points before Simmons hit the game winner.
Coryon Mason and Mahki Morris scored 16 points for Abilene Christian (13-7, 4-5 Western Athletic Conference). Daniels finished with 15 points and Simmons had 11.
Texas Rio Grande Valley totaled 51 second-half points, a season high for the team.
Justin Johnson had 22 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Vaqueros (6-14, 1-7). Quinton Johnson II finished with 19 points. Marek Nelson had 15 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
