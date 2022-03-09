LAS VEGAS (AP) — Airion Simmons tossed in 19 points, Tobias Cameron scored 17 and Abilene Christian turned back Utah Valley 82-74 in the second round of the Western Athletic Conference tournament on Wednesday night.
Cameron Steele added 13 points for the sixth-seeded Wildcats (21-9) and Mahki Morris scored 11. Simmons hit four 3-pointers and Cameron and Steele added three each as Abilene Christian shot 52% from beyond the arc (11 of 21).
Fardaws Aimaq topped the seventh-seeded Wolverines (20-12) with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Le'Tre Darthard sank three 3-pointers and scored 13. Jaden McClanahan and Connor Harding added 12 points apiece, while Trey Woodbury scored 10.
Abilene Christian advances to play No. 3 seed Stephen F. Austin in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.