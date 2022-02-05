ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Airion Simmons had a career-high 31 points plus 14 rebounds as Abilene Christian topped Texas Rio Grande Valley 83-66 on Saturday.
Damien Daniels had eight assists for Abilene Christian (16-7, 7-5 Western Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive win.
Justin Johnson had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Vaqueros (7-16, 2-9). He also had 10 turnovers but only five assists. Marek Nelson added 14 points. RayQuan Taylor had 12 points and 15 rebounds.
The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Vaqueros on the season. Abilene Christian defeated Texas Rio Grande Valley 87-85 on Jan. 26.
