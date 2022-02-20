American midfielder Brenden Aaronson scored in consecutive Austrian Bundesliga matches for the first time, getting a goal in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time Sunday in first-place RB Salzburg's 2-0 victory over second-place Wolfsberg.
Luka Sučić put the hosts ahead in the third minute of stoppage time.
Aaronson, a 21-year-old from Medford, New Jersey, started the movement that led to his goal with a long pass from just before the center circle. Wolfsberg's Kai Stratznig knocked the ball down with a header, and Salzburg's Karim Adeyemi won the ball from Christopher Wernitznig.
Adeyemi played the ball to Maurits Kjaergaard on the left flank, and Kjaergaard rolled a cross toward the far post. Aaronson sprinted onto the ball and from just outside the 6-yard box beat goalkeeper Alexander Kofler with a right-footed shot.
It was the third league goal of the season for Aaronson, who scored against Rapid Vienna on Sept. 19 and Feb. 11. He also had an assist in Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League second round.
