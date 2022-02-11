American midfielder Brenden Aaronson scored his second league goal of the season, helping Red Bull Salzburg come from behind in a 2-1 win at Rapid Vienna on Friday night as the season resumed following a two-month winter break.
The 21-year-old from Medford, New Jersey, scored a tying goal from near the penalty spot in the 64th minute, running onto Noah Okafor's cross and beating goalkeeper Paul Gartler.
Aaronson's other league goal this season was against Rapid on Sept. 19. He also scored two goals in the Champions League playoff round.
Okafor scored a go-ahead goal in the 77th for Salzburg.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.