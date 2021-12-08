Photographer: Blaine Amidon
Photo taken: Nov. 20, 2021, at Pilling's Pond in Seattle
Photographer’s description: "My wife had Pilling's Pond in Seattle as a place she wanted to visit. We were in the area, so we decided to find it. Luckily, I had my camera in the car, and while we were there, a group of Wood Ducks posed very nicely in the reflection of the grass. Taken with a Nikon Z6 camera, ISO 2000, f/9, 160 second shutter speed."
Critique: "Nice way to 'duck out' of 2021. Sorry. In all seriousness, I like this photo a lot for its color and composition. The ripples are mostly unbroken, which adds a little tension to the peaceful, watery scene. I like how the duck's coloring is more vibrant than its surroundings, helping to really pop. Thanks for thinking again of Reader's Lens!"
Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens picks. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.
