The first Saturday in May is Opening Day of boating season in Seattle, but because of the coronavirus pandemic events were canceled and no crowds lined the Montlake Bridge nor the Montlake Cut.
A surreal Opening Day for boating season: No races, no parade, no crowds
Alan Berner
