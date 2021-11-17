Photographer: Gary Nichols
Photo taken: Sept. 7, 2021, in Bellingham
Photographer’s description: "Hummingbird enjoying late-summer blossoms on my deck. Shot with Sony 70/350 mm lens at 93 mm, f6.3, 1/400."
Critique: "What a magnificent use of shadow to accentuate the highlights and pops of color in this photo. The stalk of green on the left acts as a nice border that nudges us back to the center, where the flowers are perfectly exposed and sharp. I think my favorite part about this photo is the sunlight shining off the hummingbird's beak. Thanks for sharing this with our readers, as I'm sure it will be appreciated amid these ever-shortening days of autumn."
Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens picks. Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Our favorite will appear in this spot next week. We judge the year’s best and award prizes in December.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.