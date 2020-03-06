TACOMA — Finally, long after it could have, the season ended for the Seattle Prep boys basketball team.
After a tough loss to O’Dea in overtime on Thursday, the Panthers lost 73-62 to Kamiakan (21-4) on Friday morning.
After winning six consecutive loser-out games, the magic ran out. But for a Seattle Prep team with just one senior starter (Nic Welp) and the rest of the rotation being underclassmen, the chances of getting back to the Tacoma Dome again next year seem good.
“I’m really proud of our guys to win six loser-out games,” Seattle Prep coach Michael Kelly said. “I think we were resilient, but honestly I think our legs just gave out in the second half with the grind of what we had to do to get here and the game that we had yesterday.”
That game Kelly referenced was one of the best at the Tacoma Dome this year. Seattle Prep (23-8) had a great chance to advance to the Class 3A semifinals, leading O’Dea by nine points late in the third quarter.
The Panthers had two chances to win at the end of regulation, first on a three-pointer, then on a putback at the buzzer that just missed. O’Dea pulled away in overtime for a 65-55 win.
Kamiakan took control in the second half and was helped when Seattle Prep's team manager started yapping at the referees near the end of the third quarter, and the Panthers bench was called for a technical foul.
Under the rules, a bench technical means the coach has to remain seated. Kelly protested and the fourth quarter was delayed for several minutes as the matter was discussed. Kelly lost that battle as well.
Seattle Prep sophomore guard Braeden Smith had 44 points in three games at the Tacoma Dome to lead his team and junior guard Kyle Carlesimo had 37.
“It’s been a fun few days,” Kelly said. “We got to experience the Dome and watch our girls team play. I think we were mentally and emotionally ready to play today. But physically, it just wore on us.”