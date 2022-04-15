TORONTO (AP) — The Oakland Athletics placed outfielder Stephen Piscotty on the COVID-19 injured list and put catcher Austin Allen and left-handers A.J. Puk and Kirby Snead on the restricted list before Friday’s game in Toronto.
To enter Canada, the Canadian government requires a person must have received a second COVID-19 vaccine dose — or one dose of Johnson & Johnson — at least 14 days prior to entry.
Players sidelined by COVID-19 vaccine issues are not paid and do not accrue major league service time while on the restricted list.
Manager Mark Kotsay would not comment on Piscotty’s status.
Oakland added left-hander Zach Logue, right-hander Ryan Castellani, catcher Christian Bethancourt and infielder Drew Jackson as substitute players.
Toronto traded Snead, Logue and two other players to Oakland in March for third baseman Matt Chapman.
Athletics outfielder Luis Barrera cleared waivers Friday and was assigned to Triple-A Las Vegas.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.