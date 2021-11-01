Nov. 2 is a day to celebrate.
Fifty years ago, on Nov. 2, 1971, Seattle voters resoundingly approved Initiative 1, which saved the Pike Place Market from destruction and preserved “the heart and soul” of Seattle.
Five decades later we can all visit the Market any day of the week and have an experience that generations of Seattleites have enjoyed for more than a century. The Market remains a colorful and lively place, showcasing the very best our city has to offer.
We should pause and consider that saving the Market was a tremendous challenge. The city’s most powerful financial and political forces were aligned against the Market, seeing only a hodgepodge of decrepit old buildings and a lucrative financial opportunity. Wiped clean, the Market was to be replaced with a massive urban development of high-rises towering over high-end retail shops and thousands of parking spaces. It took seven years of hard work by dedicated and determined grassroot volunteers to stand up to this kind of developer’s dream. They saw the Market differently — as a special place of local culture and community — a place deeply rooted in the city’s rich immigrant history, the sale of local farm and specialty food products, and a basic part of the lives of everyday shoppers and visitors. To be sure, the Market buildings were decayed, but the spirit of the place was strong, authentic and deserved to be nurtured.
Beginning in 1964, a scrappy group known as the Friends of the Market organized to campaign, agitate and protest against the development promoters and their City Hall allies. It was an epic struggle led by tireless crusader and architect Victor Steinbrueck and many other Market devotees including the late Elizabeth Tanner and Fred Bassetti. The Friends of the Market and their own allies brought a boisterous and tenacious spirit of populism to the effort, which is now a hallmark of Seattle politics.
As we pause now to celebrate this important anniversary, we remember the people who fought to “Keep the Market” with dedication and passion and helped Seattleites come to value an honest place where everyone is welcome.
Fifty years is a considerable amount of time. Two generations have grown to adulthood in the meantime. It is important to remember not just what happened in 1971, but to reflect also on the challenging work of so many people over the next 50 years. The passage of the now legendary “Let’s Keep the Market” Initiative gave the city the urban revitalization tools that truly saved the Market. It created a unique historic district and the Market Historical Commission to oversee it. It resulted in the establishment of the Pike Place Preservation & Development Authority to manage the day-to-day operations of the Market and the Market Foundation to shepherd support for the Market’s essential social services.
Countless volunteer hours have been invested in these institutions that keep Pike Place true to its origins and traditions. We give particular thanks for all the people who voted for Initiative 1 and those who have been active supporters and defenders of the Market ever since.
Finally, we should pause and take inspiration from the saviors of the Market as we grapple with the issues facing our city today. Now as then, gentrification and development pressures are reshaping the city around us. Again, our growing city threatens many of the simple and ordinary places that give joy and meaning to its citizens. The historic campaign to “Keep the Market” offers a classic case study of citizen activism. It proves that passionate people can stand up to money and power. It proves that the little guy can indeed win.
So, now is a good opportunity to go stroll through the Market arcades — buy some fresh vegetables, fish or flowers and enjoy the friendly chaos — and consider what we would have lost if things had gone differently on Nov. 2, 1971.
