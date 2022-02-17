Artist Lauren Iida is artist-in-residence at Denshō, a Seattle nonprofit whose name is a Japanese term meaning “to pass on to the next generation,” or to leave a legacy. Denshō's mission is to document the experiences of Japanese Americans who were incarcerated during WWII. For the organization's latest project, Iida created a cut-paper "memory net" in recognition of the 80th anniversary of the federal order authorizing the forcible removal and incarceration of people of Japanese descent on the West Coast. For more information: densho.org.
