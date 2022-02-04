"Let justice roll down as waters, and righteousness as a mighty stream."
Quoting the prophet Amos, Martin Luther King Jr. set forth his hope for equal, fair and powerful application of the law, which is even today inaccessible to some Americans and specifically unreachable by many Black Americans.
It was a decade ago on Dec. 16, 2011, when the U.S. Department of Justice found reasonable cause to believe that the Seattle Police Department had engaged in a pattern or practice of excessive force that violated the Constitution and federal law.
To understand where we are today, and how Seattle's policing is being measured against benchmarks of bias-free policing and use of force, it's important to understand how and why the Department of Justice was brought in to seek needed reforms. And how close the department eventually came to meeting those benchmarks until civil unrest following the murder of George Floyd erupted on the streets of Seattle, pitting police against protesters.
It was in late 2012, after the DOJ had negotiated an agreement with the city to settle possible litigation, that I was chosen by U.S. District Judge James Robart to monitor policing reforms. I held that position with the help of a 12-person team until August 2020.
The DOJ had found that SPD had engaged in unjustified use of impact weapons; unjustified escalation of minor encounters into use of force, particularly against individuals with mental illness or under the influence of alcohol or drugs; unjustified use of force against persons who were restrained or simply exercising their First Amendment rights; and unjustified use of force by multiple officers.
Seattle's 76-page consent decree calls for the restoration of constitutional policing through substantial and far-reaching reform of the SPD’s use-of-force policies and practices, its training, its full and complete implementation of the new force policy, its adoption of policies and training to eliminate biased policing, and its development of positive relations and support from all of Seattle’s many and varied communities. SPD also must develop data from which it and others can measure the department's success and whether full and complete compliance with the consent decree has been achieved to the court’s satisfaction.
“Full and complete compliance” is a term whose contours become clearer as time passes. It has both quantitative and qualitative aspects. The bedrock of the consent decree is a substantially improved relationship between the communities of Seattle and the SPD. It will become manifest when the SPD has no tolerance for excessive force or biased policing and has systems in place to detect, track, and thoroughly and objectively consider each use of force or allegation of bias or disparate policing and to discipline officers who engage in unconstitutional conduct.
After the SPD has achieved these goals, it must remain in compliance for at least two more years before the consent decree can end. When it meets that standard, there will have been at least two consecutive years of top-to-bottom SPD reconfiguring into an organization that effectively fights crime in constant consultation with Seattle’s diverse communities; actively and persistently deals with the risk of unconstitutional police misconduct; and manifests its abhorrence of misconduct and race-based policing. Also, the community must cooperate with the SPD in solving crimes and maintaining order.
It's important to remember, however, that in five force cases, Seattle has paid more than $1 million in settlements. They are: Indigenous woodcarver John T. Williams ($1.5 million), Brian Scott Torgerson ($1.75 million), Che Taylor ($1.5 million) and Nathaniel Caylor ($1.95 million). Two months ago, the city agreed to pay $3.5 million to the family of Charleena Lyles, a knife-wielding 30-year-old pregnant Black woman whom police shot seven times on a June day in 2017 in her apartment in front of her children.
Lyles had called the police to report a purported burglary. She was known by SPD officers to have mental health issues. Yet in dereliction of Seattle’s clear policy, one of the two responding SPD officers should have carried a Taser, which would have amounted to a less than lethal alternative to stop Lyles. The officer did not bring his Taser because its battery apparently was dead, for how long we do not know. Nor do we know how easily finding a Taser with a working battery would have been.
Also, in violation of Seattle policy, the officers did not have a plan of action and acted instantaneously and haphazardly. The children likely suffered devastating anguish and lifelong psychological impairments from the incident. Despite all this, the only discipline imposed by the SPD was a two-day suspension of the officer who did not bring a Taser.
On Feb. 1, we began Black History Month. The Lyles and Taylor cases, in particular, deserve to be discussed during this month dedicated to the pursuit of justice and equal treatment.
Some believe that discrimination against Black people by the police is inherent and unchangeable; hence the call by some to abolish the police or defund it. It is true that police reform at times is like Sisyphus pushing the rock uphill only to see it fall back. I certainly felt that way watching the SPD respond to the demonstrations in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. The department applied too much force, its actions badly planned and badly managed. It was so far off the mark that it caused City Attorney Pete Holmes to take off the table a motion before Judge Robart that the department had substantially reached compliance of the consent decree. It was as if Seattle was back to square one.
Going forward, it's now up to newly elected Mayor Bruce Harrell to move quickly to appoint a highly regarded pro-reform outsider, as former Mayor Ed Murray did with Kathleen O’Toole, to finally bring the SPD into two full years of sustained compliance.
