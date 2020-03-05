TACOMA — Not much has gone as planned for the Garfield girls basketball team this season. Going most of the season without point guard Sahcari Davis and its best player, All-American Dalayah Daniels, has made it challenging.
No doubt all the surprises have toughened them up.
Davis, who returned from a season-long injury six games ago, supplied 16 points and clutch free throws down the stretch as the ninth-seeded Bulldogs upended second-seeded Bethel 55-41 in the Class 4A state quarterfinals at the Tacoma Dome.
Senior Meghan Fiso, a Michigan commit and transfer from West Seattle, supplied 15 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and two steals as Garfield (21-7) reached the Class 3A state semifinals for the third season in a row.
“This has been a tough year for us,” said Garfield coach Marvin Hall, whose program was fifth last season and second in 2018. “With all the injuries, we’ve never been able to get the chemistry going because so many players are out.”
Esmerelda Morales paced the Braves with 27 points, five rebounds and three assists. Tiarra Brown added 12 points, 10 rebounds and two blocked shots.
Garfield meets Arlington (23-2) in Friday’s 9 p.m. state semifinals. Bethel (23-2) faces Shorecrest (22-4) in a loser-out game at 2 p.m. contest.
“We lost our point guard (Davis) and then lose our backup point guard, so it’s just been that type of year,” Hall said. “We’ve been having some pretty tough games, because we’ve just had a hard time of chemistry. The girls just won’t stop fighting. That’s the real reason I coach, to see that. There’s just been no quit.”
Garfield trailed 9-2 early but got back into the game with 15-3 advantage in the second quarter despite Daniels sitting with three fouls.
Daniels picked up her fourth foul with 4:40 left in the game and sat until about the final minute, completing a three-point play with a layin and foul shot to cap the victory.
Daniels, who suffered a severe ankle sprain in an early-season tournament, has been limited most of the season. She finished four points and five rebounds.