NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A federal judge in Virginia has ruled a school board's transgender bathroom ban violated the rights of a former student.
A federal judge in Virginia has ruled a school board’s transgender bathroom ban violated the rights of a former student
- The Associated Press
-
Featured Events
Now in its 14th year (Yep, you read that right, XIV!), Rock & Roll Camp has become a key… Read more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.