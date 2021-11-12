Welcome to another rainy weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.
Eats and drinks
- Take cover from the rain and check out a new place this weekend: Here are eight bars and 15 restaurants that now open in the Seattle area.
- Portland's vegan food scene is buzzing! If you find yourself in our neighboring city down south, here's what our travel writer thought (and some recommendations!).
- Craving something gooey and decadent? Make this recipe for boba-inspired brownies.
Movies and TV
- Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and more.
Books
- Cozy up with one of these six audiobooks, including the most talked-about audiobook this month.
Arts and community events
- With all the moisture in the atmosphere, the mountains are getting their first major snowfalls, and that only means on thing — ski season is closer than ever! Gear up to shred down the mountain at Newport Ski Swap. Or here's a list of other fun things to do around Seattle this coming week.
- Check out a pseudo-religion generated by artificial intelligence and machine learning at Seattle's Museum of Museums new exhibit.
- "Resilience! An AAPI 24-Hour Play Festival" is available for streaming this weekend. Seven new plays will be created in 24 hours by 40 thespians, and they're all centered on Asian American and Pacific Islander resilience.
- If you're brave enough to face the rain, Woodland Park Zoo's WildLanterns returns for the season this weekend. Here's what's new and what's different for this year's show.
