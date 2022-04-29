Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days.
Eats and drinks
- As you shed your cabin fever and start booking dinner reservations, consider these four spots: They're serving Tan Vinh's current favorite tasting menus.
- Make this recipe for salmon croquettes that was inspired by a find at an open-air market in Jamaica.
- Looking for the "perfect" pizza crust? Add this classic white pizza dough recipe to your quest.
- As the restaurant industry begins to recover from the pandemic, The Seattle Times is seeking responses from servers about how service and the industry have changed. Your response could help shape the future of a miniseries by Jackie Varriano.
Movies and TV
- Looking for a new movie to see this weekend? Here are four to choose from, including a horror fairy tale about a monster bird.
- Here’s a list of what’s new on streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and more.
Arts and community events
- Explore King County Metro vehicles at Touch-A-Truck, plus: Seattle Boba Fest, Buckets for Ukraine, a May the 4th celebration and more fun around Seattle.
Outdoors and travel
- Thanks to a colder-than-normal April, you can still go skiing! Most ski resorts in the Cascades are pushing the season into May. And for those who just can't get enough, Crystal Mountain will go even further, spinning lifts all the way to Memorial Day.
- If you're traveling soon, here’s what to know about avoiding strong scents from items like disinfectants and air fresheners during your next vacation.
