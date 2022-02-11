★★½ (out of four) "Death on the Nile" (PG-13; 127 minutes): Kenneth Branagh is a delight as Agatha Christie’s famed Belgian detective Hercule Poirot in this perfectly serviceable whodunit, set in Egypt on a posh yacht. It looks pretty, feels pleasantly old-school and is over within shouting distance of the two-hour mark. But is it worth leaving home for? Probably not. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald, Seattle Times movie critic
★★½ "Marry Me" (PG-13; 112 minutes): It’s Valentine’s Day and therefore time for a big, silly romantic comedy. “Marry Me,” otherwise known as That Rom-Com In Which Jennifer Lopez Basically Plays Herself, is kind of adorable. Utterly predictable, to be sure, and really not all that funny for something that’s supposed to be a comedy, but nonetheless sweet. Owen Wilson co-stars. Pass the popcorn. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Moira Macdonald
“Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America” (PG-13; 117 minutes): Jeffery Robinson connects the dots between America’s racist past and its present in a thorough examination of our country’s history and its reverberations today. Facts are important to Robinson — the deputy legal director of the national ACLU and a Seattle-based attorney — and he packs “Who We Are” with them, presenting them in cold, hard and often uncomfortable fashion. (The Detroit News does not provide star ratings with reviews.) Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Adam Graham, The Detroit News
★★★★ “The Worst Person in the World” (R; 127 minutes): As portrayed by the luminous Renate Reinsve, Julie, who’s a bit of an indecisive mess, takes “relatable” to a new and transcendent level. Written and directed by Joachim Trier — and nominated for two Oscars, for Trier and Eskil Vogt’s screenplay and for best international feature — the movie chronicles Julie’s attempts to find herself. It then takes a turn in the third act. What’s been a feather-light exploration of young-personhood deepens and widens, with stunning results. In Danish with subtitles. Full review here. Multiple theaters. — Ann Hornaday, The Washington Post
★★½ “Minamata” (R; 115 minutes): Photojournalist W. Eugene Smith’s evocative 1971 image “Tomoko and her Mother in the Bath” depicts the heartbreaking effects of mercury poisoning in the town of Minamata, Japan. The movie dramatizes the story of how that photo came to be taken by Smith (Johnny Depp). Filmmaker Andrew Levitas makes choices that distract from the central crisis. But when he pays attention to the victims, “Minamata” finally comes into focus. In English and Japanese with subtitles. Full review here. Meridian. — Pat Padua, The Washington Post
“Blacklight” (PG-13; 108 minutes): Liam Neeson is back in action as a shadowy government agent who uncovers a deadly conspiracy within his own ranks. Multiple theaters.
“The Sky Is Everywhere” (PG-13; 103 minutes): Director Josephine Decker’s film, based on a novel by Jandy Nelson, follows a 17-year-old musical prodigy struggling with overwhelming grief after the sudden loss of her older sister. Grace Kaufman, Jason Segel and Cherry Jones star. Lincoln Square Cinemas.
