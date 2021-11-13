PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Seven Cambodian laborers have died after drinking alcohol they were given as a disinfectant in a quarantine and mixed it with water and soft drinks, the Health Ministry said Saturday.
The laborers had returned from Thailand and were placed in a coronavirus quarantine camp in northwestern Banteay Meanchey province.
The Health Ministry said 12 others were hospitalized after drinking the mix on Tuesday and Wednesday. They complained of headaches, dizziness and difficulty in breathing.
Experts collected the samples and took them to a laboratory in Phnom Penh for an analysis.
