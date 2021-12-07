The owner of four dogs that attacked and badly injured a woman has been ordered to pay nearly $53,000 in health care costs.
Timothy Dale Houston, 64, was ordered to pay the 38-year-old woman almost $2,000 and Confluence Health a little more than $51,000, according to a restitution report filed on Nov. 30 in Chelan County District Court.
His dogs attacked a woman on Jan. 23, 2020, as she jogged through No. 2 Canyon. Her wounds required at least 60 stitches, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Houston, an East Wenatchee resident, pleaded guilty in June 2021 to four counts of owning a dangerous dog, a gross misdemeanor; on Nov. 4 he was sentenced to 20 days in jail and two years of probation.
